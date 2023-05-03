Grandma Droniak Was Bored And Went On A Date With Her Ex TikTok Video Goes Viral

A piece of strange news is coming about an old woman. The woman is a Tik Tok user. This time she is going viral on every social media. The news is on trending that the Grandma was feeling bored and went on a date with her ex. This news is circulating on social media. The grandma Droniak is a Tik Tok user. Most time in her Tik Tok videos she advises her followers to not date their exes. This news is gaining attention on every social media platform. People are searching for this woman that is it true that she went on a date. Is it true or not? If you want to know about Grandma Droniak in detail so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

The grandma Droniak is Tik Tok user. She is 93 years old. She has a huge following on Tik Tok. She is a Tik Tok star. Grandma Droniak basically, made dating advice videos. She is sharing her dating advice to help young singles. If we talk about her fan following on Tik Tok so she has over 8.9 million followers. Further, her full name is Lillian Droniak. In her Tik Tok videos, she basically gives dating advice from her life experience including red flags to look out for.

Who Is Grandma Droniak?

This time she is on every social media headline. She joined Tik Tok in 2019 and now she becomes a Tik Tok star. She also shared multiple videos on “how to avoid an ex”. She has also got millions of views and likes on her dating-related videos. Moreover, she many times said,” Giving dating advice because I went through it,”. Also, she added that ” I was shy when I was young, and now I’m too many issues sometimes”. Further, if we talk about her recent viral video in which she captioned” Ready with me and go on a date with my ex”. Where she is saying in her recent viral ” Yes I told you that block your ex but I got bored that’s why I’m going on a date with my ex”.

In her recent viral video, she also said, “My ex is coming in 20 minutes and we both are going outside for a walk. For 12 years I have not seen my ex and I do not know what is my reaction after seeing him. Also, she did not do any fancy makeup because she was not interested to impress her ex.”The grandma’s recent viral video got 9.7 million views and 11,500 comments. People are still watching her videos in huge quantities.