Grenada Couple Missing: Virginia Couple Missing in Grenada and Feared Killed

In this article, we will talk about the latest news related to the missing Grenada Couple. Yes, you heard right Kathy Brandel and Ralph Hendry (Grenada Couple) have been missing for a long time and are presumed dead. They vanished in Grenada after their yacht was allegedly hijacked by escaped prisoners. This news is making headlines on the news channels and rapidly running in the trends where many social media users are showing their attention to know more. Several questions have been raised in people’s minds related to this topic, so we made an article and shared all the details here.

The authorities made their involvement and continued the case to fetch all the excat details. This incident shocked the couple’s community and offered support, while families await answers. The department shared some details about the couple from the United States, Kathy Brandel and Ralph Hendry, who are missing in Grenada. They went missing when they were traveling on their yacht but unfortunately, three men, who ran away from prison, allegedly kidnapped them, There are no details about what happened to them after the abduction, and authorities believe the pair may have been thrown overboard, and are presumed dead. keep reading…

Following the incident, deputies began an investigation and found signs of violence on the yacht, such as objects scattered around and blood visible. The three prisoners who hijacked the yacht have been captured, but the Granada couple are still missing. Reportedly, The incident took place in Grenada recently in February 2024 and the couple was presumed dead after their boat was allegedly hijacked by three escaped prisoners but it is not officially confirmed. The investigators are on the way to understand what went wrong and if anyone helped the suspects escape. Many people are supporting the couple’s family at this painful moment. Read on…

Kathy Brandel and Ralph Hendry are a married couple from Virginia who went missing when they were sailing their yacht in Grenada. This topic is circulating titled "Missing Grenada Couple" and many social media users are supporting the couple's family. They haven't been found in the long investigation and they are presumed to be dead. It is believed that the couple might have been thrown into the water and it led to their death. Still, many are hoping for their safe return and our prayers with his family. We have mentioned all the details above in this article.