Hamas Attack: 2 Israeli Security Officers of Indian Origin Killed, Latest News Updates

A heart-wrenching news has come out in which it is being told that the 2 Israeli security officers of Indian origin were killed in the Hamas attack. Yes, you heard it right. This news is rapidly going viral as soon as it comes on the internet, not only this, this news has also attracted a lot of attention from the people. Everyone is becoming very curious to know about this incident. Even after hearing this news, people were seen asking many questions like what did the terrorists do with the woman. How did the terrorists search for the women? Who revealed this news and many more questions? Keeping all these questions in mind, we have collected for you every information related to this incident. So let’s move forward with the article and know this news in depth.

As we told you, two Israeli female security officers were killed in an unprecedented attack by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas earlier this month. This news has shocked the people as it is becoming increasingly difficult for them people to escape from the attacks of the terrorist group Hamas. However, this has been revealed by official sources and community people themselves on Sunday. According to the information, it has been learned that the victims of the attack that took place on October 7, 2023, were Commander Lieutenant Orr Moses, 22, and Inspector Kim Dokarkar, Border Police Officer, Central District of Police, who lost their lives in this attack.

2 Israeli Security Officers of Indian Origin Killed

While performing their duty, both of them considered it necessary to sacrifice their lives bravely without any cost. However, so far 286 army soldiers and 51 police officers have been killed in this attack. Another important information has emerged from this attack which indicates that there may be more victims. Because Israel is confirming the identities of the dead and is also searching for the missing. This attack is becoming more terrifying with time.

People trapped in the Hamas attack have now given up hope of survival. Even due to this attack, every day one or the other incident occurs which leaves people shocked. Everyone is praying that the people who are victims of terrorists will be saved as soon as possible.