History of Indian Independence Day

Independence Day is annually observed on 15th August, as a national holiday in India commemorating the nation’s independence from the United Kingdom on 15 August 1947, the UK Parliament passed the Indian Independence Act 1947 transferring legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly. India still retained King George VI as head of state until its transition to the full republican constitution. India attained independence following the Independence Movement noted for largely nonviolent resistance and civil disobedience led by the Indian National Congress (INC).

Independence coincided with the partition of India, in which the British India was divided along religious lines into the Dominions of India and Pakistan; the partition was accompanied by violent riots and mass casualties, and the displacement of nearly 15 million people due to religious violence. On 16 August 1947 (not 15th), Jawaharlal Nehru, who had become the first Prime Minister of India the day before, raised the Indian national flag above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi. On each subsequent Independence Day, the prime minister customarily raises the flag and gives an address to the nation.

Top 20 Indian Independence Quotes

Best Independence Day Images 2023 Greetings Full HD Wallpapers

Now you all know that why it is very important for us and why the people of India celebrate it in very big numbers. Also, you don’t really need to go anywhere else for the latest Quotes, Wishes, Sms, and saying for this national day event. Here we are going to provide you everything about this day. The holiday is observed throughout India with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and cultural events. There is a national holiday, and schools and government offices distribute sweets, but no official work is done.

Independence Day Wishes, Messages and Quotes in Hindi 2023

Swaraj Mera Janamsiddh adhikar hai, aur main ise lekar rahunga”: Bal Gangadhar Tilak .

. Dushman ki goliyon ka hum samna karenge, Azad hee rahein hain, Azad hee rahenge” : Chandra Shekhar Azad

Tum mujhe khoon do, mai tumhe azaadi doonga.”: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Naa poochho jamaney koo, Kya hamari kahaniii hain, Hamari pehchaan to sirf ye hai Kee hum sirf Hindustani hai.

Halki si dhoop barsat k baad, thori si Khushi har baat k baad, IsiTarahh mubarak ho aap ko, Jashan-e-azadi 1 din k baad….Wish u a very happy independence day

Watan Hamara aise na chod paye koi…Rishta Hamara aise na Tod paaye koi…Dil hamare ek hai ek hai hamari jaan…Hindustan hamara hai hum hai iski shaan…

Aaj main aap se apne dil ki bat kahna chahti hunhan wohi 3 words jo aap sunna chahenhan wo hi 3 alfaz jo aap k dil ko chulen….***HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY***

Independence Day Wishes, Messages and Quotes in English 2023

Freedom in our Mind, Faith in the words. Pride in our Souls. Let’s salute the Nation.

We feel free to celebrate Valentines Days and Friendship Days in India Coz we are free in India! Happy Freedom Day to our Country and all citizens! Honour the freedom and join to Celebrate Independence Day 2022!



All days are not bright, all nights are not dark, let’s remember in silence the midnight that broke to a new dawn and turned our India into a free nation. Happy Independence Day to all of you!

It is the day to salute all those who became the reason for this land. Happy Independence day.

15 August is a good time to examine who we are and how we got here.

Independence is a precious gift from God. May we always remain independent. Wishing you a safe and Happy Independence Day!

Feel the pride of being a part of such a glorious nation. Here’s sending my warm patriotic wishes to make this day truly memorable.

By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall. Independence day is a good time to think about who we are and how we got here. God bless our country!

At a time when censorship is the weapon of many and curbing down on freedom of speech is the mantra of autocrats, let us reiterate on this Independence Day that freedom is our first right and we shall preserve it.

Independence Day Quotes, Sms and Sayings

ven if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood… will contribute to the growth of this nation and make it strong and dynamic.” – Indira Gandhi

At the dawn of history India started on her unending quest, and trackless centuries are filled with her striving and the grandeur of her success and her failures. Through good and ill fortune alike she has never lost sight of that quest or forgotten the ideals which gave her strength.” – Jawaharlal Nehru

How can one be compelled to accept slavery? I simply refuse to do the master’s bidding. He may torture me, break my bones to atoms, and even kill me. He will then have my dead body, not my obedience. Ultimately, therefore, it is I who am the victor and not he, for he has failed in getting me to do what he wanted to be done.” – Mahatma Gandhi

Those who won our independence believed liberty to be the secret of happiness and courage to be the secret of liberty.” – Louis D. Brandeis

Freedom has its life in the hearts, the actions, the spirit of men and so it must be daily earned and refreshed – else like a flower cut from its life-giving roots, it will wither and die.” – Dwight D. Eisenhower

We owe a lot to the Indians, who taught us how to count, without which no worthwhile scientific discovery could have been made!” – Albert Einstein

