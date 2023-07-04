Haris Rauf Wife Video And Photo Goes Viral on Social Media, Who Is Muzna Masood Malik?

Recently the name Muzna Masood Malik has come on the internet and is trending on social media platforms because of her viral video. Muzna Masood Malik is a wife Haris Rauf. Since her viral news has come on the internet it circulated on social media platforms and has been gaining huge attention from the people. Muzna is a hot topic on the internet. Lots of people are searching for her name on the internet as they are very curious to know why she is trending on social media. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Haris Rauf is well known Pakistani cricketer who was born in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on 7 November 1993. He started his cricket career at a young age and he started playing tape-ball cricket on the streets of Rawalpindi. He made his international debut for the Pakistan cricket team in January 2020. He created his Twenty20 debut for the Lahore Qalandars in the 2018 Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy on 5 October 2018. His advanced moment came during the 2019 to 2020 Big Bash League in Australia. His best performances in the Big Bash League earned him a call-up to the national team. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Haris Rauf Wife Video And Photo

Reportedly, In 2021 he feat in the PSL achieving him a spot in Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup in 2021. On 23 December 2022, he married his classmate Muzna Masood Malik in a traditional nikkah ceremony in Islamabad. Muzna Masood Malik is a budding model, social media influencer, and cosmetics artist. She is a Pakistani-born fashion designer, who has established a respected and successful career through talent and persistence. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

aris Rauf’s wife Muzna Masood Malik has been making headlines on the internet. A reportedly viral video and photos that were posted online shortly after their wedding quickly went viral. The pictures and video claim to be of Muzna, which circulated rumors and perplexed fans and followers. Before drawing any end, it is censorious to treat such a declaration with suspicion and confirm the truth of the information. Muzna Masood Malik and her husband deserve to enjoy their marriage free from needless intrusion and incorrect charges. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.