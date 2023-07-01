Harrison Ford Goes Viral On TikTok For Hilariously Calling Out An Interviewer

In this article, we are going to talk about Harrison Ford. Currently, his name is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. As we know that he is a very famous American actor. As per reports, his name is on trend after hilariously calling out an interviewer who said his dad was a big fan. The video is also going viral. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per reports, Harrison Ford is gone viral after his video of about his hilarious sound is circulating on Tik Tok. Harrison Ford was born at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. His wife’s name is Calista Flockhart. He has five children. People have very eager to know about his recent news. He has a huge fan following all over the world. But, his current, interview news is making huge controversy. Ford has never been one for hyperbole — and many observed that the fan reception at Comic-Con moved him to tears.

Harrison Ford Goes Viral On TikTok

Currently, he was seen with Kiss FM UK show. He is promoting his new film name Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Young journalists were taken to Ford’s interview. One of the interviewers told the Han Solo actor what a big fan their dad is. Then Harrison Ford replied” Do You Know How Many people come up to me and tell me that their dad is my biggest fan? I don’t need you…so what are you? Just a consult of information about your father? How much do you like me?

He replied with One of the interviewers told the Han Solo actor what a big fan their dad is. As everyone knows that he was kidding. His intention was not bad. He was appreciating that interviewer. Then the interviewer asked a few questions which were asked by their fathers. Further, Harrison Ford says about his experience with sewer rats. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the biggest movie of the summer. It is nationwide now. You can watch this movie on Disney+Subscriptrion. This movie trailer gained a lot of popularity. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.