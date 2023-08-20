Hawai: Couple Got Scammed With Whopping Amount of More Than 2.5 Lacs

A couple got scammed with a whopping amount of more than 2.5 Lacs. Good Day Readers, the most surprising news has come up from a family who got scammed on the Internet in most unconventional way. The family suffered a financial loss of $3,400 or around Rs 282,620. Kindly read the full article to know about the trickery that happened to this family. A couple from California was left stranded in Maui after a scam artist, pretending to be a representative from Southwest Airlines, canceled their flights and misused the travel credits to book a different trip. This incident led to the family facing a financial loss of $3,400 approximately Rs 282,620 INR.





Megan and Kevin Morgan were celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary on the island, accompanied by their 8-month-old infant, when they found themselves in a dire situation due to the onset of wildfires. They made the tough choice to cancel their planned celebratory dinner and promptly left for the Sacramento area. This timing proved crucial, as the restaurant where they had made reservations was ultimately destroyed by the intense fire. The wildfires were rapidly spreading, engulfing trees and even cars. Faced with this escalating danger, the couple then assessed their available routes for departing the island earlier than originally intended.

Couple Got Scammed With Whopping Amount

In their attempt to return home to Sacramento, the Morgans checked available flight options with Southwest Airlines, according to a CBS news report. They went online to find the airline’s contact number and dialed the one they located. Unfortunately, this decision turned out to be a regrettable one, as the number was actually a scammer’s. The scammer deceptively obtained the Morgans’ confirmation numbers and ticket details. Despite not divulging their credit card information, the details they provided proved to be sufficient for the scammer to wreak havoc. Subsequently, the scammer canceled the Morgans’ return flights and misused the flight credit to book a trip for another individual on the East Coast.



To ensure your safety from these incidents , take these precautions:



– Verify the authenticity of the phone number by cross-referencing it with the official website of the organization or company you wish to communicate with.



– Validate the number you discovered online by comparing it to official contact information from reliable sources, including official websites, verified social media accounts, and trustworthy directories.



– If you have concerns that a phone number might be fraudulent or associated with suspicious activities, it’s important to report this to the appropriate authorities or the platform where you encountered it.