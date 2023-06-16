Highway 8 Crash: Emergency Vehicles on Scene of a Collision On near Parkdale Road

Recently, a terrible collision happened on Highway 8 located near Parkdale Road and this news is making the headlines of the news channels. It is shared that multiple vehicles were involved in this collision and this crash was so dangerous. There is a video also coming forward related to this incident which is getting so much attention among netizens and continuously circulating on various social media pages. This collision incident attracts the interest of many people who are curious to know more about this incident, so we made an article and shared the complete details about this crash incident.

As per the exclusive sources and reports, this incident took place on Thursday 15 June 2023 between Highway 27 and McPhillips Street. It is shared that a motor vehicle collision happened in this incident. Police and paramedics arrived at the incident scene after getting reported about a motor vehicle collision at around noon in Parkdale, Man. Now, multiple RCMP and emergency vehicles were seen attending the scene and managing the traffic. The police began an investigation after the incident scene. Swipe up this article to know more about this collision incident.

Highway 8 Crash

After this collision incident, Northbound lanes on Highway 8 were closed on the same date of the crash. There is a video also shared of this accident on the internet that is crossing a lot of views among social media platforms. The running time of this viral video is 2 minutes and 11 seconds. In this video, multiple police and paramedics were seen at the incident scene and several vehicles were also seen at the scene. Fire Rescue is also seen at the scene. Currently, not much information has been shared about this incident.

In our daily world, lots of videos are uploaded on the internet, and many of them went viral like this one. This video didn’t show much detail about this accident but this video is easy to watch from the online sites. It is not mentioned how many people have been injured in this incident and not much information has been cleared related to this incident. Everything will be clear after the complete investigation and we will update our article after getting more details about this collision incident. The investigation is underway. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics of the daily world.