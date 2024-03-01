Highway 97 Reopens After Fatal SUV-Semi Crash South of La Pine and Hwy. 31 junction

The recent news is coming that the Highway 97 reopens. Let us inform you that Highway 97 was closed by the department after the fatal SUV-semi crash. The local people faced many problems as Highway 97 was closed. Now, the issues are solved and Highway 97 is reopened. People are coming on the internet and looking at whether Highway 97 is open or not. On this page, we will also try to give you the information surrounding the crash. If you want to know the complete information regarding the same, go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

A fatal crash took place near Milepost 174 at nearly 10:15 AM. This place is located about four miles south of the junction with the Fremont Highway. A SUV and a semi-truck were involved in this crash. An SUV was hit by a semi-truck on Thursday. After the fatal crash, the police department closed the affected areas on the same day. As per the details, Highway 97 in both directions was closed a several hours which caused traffic. On the other side, according to the ODOT, Highway 97 is reopened on Thursday afternoon. ODOT confirmed the same by sharing a photo of Highway 97. Learn more in the next section.

Highway 97 Reopens After Fatal SUV-Semi Crash South

ODOT updates on February 29, 2024, at 1:52 PM by commenting that a crash has occurred, prepare to slow down or move over for worker safety. The area is too slippery due to the snow. Furthermore, the northbound lane is still closed and will be reopened soon, the agency said. The cause of the crash has not yet been revealed. It is also known whether anyone was injured in this SUV-semi crash. We are trying to give you every single detail about the crash. The details made headlines that Highway 97 reopens after the fatal crash between an SUV and a semi-truck. Scroll down the page to learn more.

According to the TripCheck, heavy traffic was seen on Thursday after the crash. The temperature is too cold and the road condition is also worse. The snow left the multiple slide-offs. Disabled vehicles also face traffic issues.