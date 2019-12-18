Hotstar Live Cricket Streaming: IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Scores Ball by Ball Highlights Result : -When we talk about India’s best app in the market to watch online shows, Cricket matches, and other stuff then we mostly say only one name “Hotstar” aren’t we? I mean we all know that in very mean time this app becomes the popular face of live streaming in India. You all know that Hotstar is one of the most amazing Apps which offers quality and fastest streaming service in India. This app is free and you won’t believe that how much people appreciated this app because of the good service around the world.

Hotstar Live Cricket Streaming

Hotstar offers both free and premium paid services for streaming cricket matches and other shows.

Hotstar Live Cricket Streaming: India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Match Score

With improved internet connectivity and affordable data plans in India, streaming cricket matches online through apps like Hotstar has become accessible to many users.

Hotstar makes it easy to access live cricket matches online with a good internet connection.

Hotstar app available on Google Play Store and iOS other than the website is maintained by developer team at Novi Digital Entertainment and the brand is owned by Star Star India Private Limited, formerly STAR TV India, which in turn is owned by entertainment mammoth 21st Century Fox.

This Mumbai based company came up with the app in February 2015 and the main motive was to conjure an easy to go app for 2015 cricket world cup along with a little bit of sideways entertainment.

IND vs WI Schedule 2019 December 6: 1st T20I at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (7:00 PM IST)

December 8: 2nd T20I at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram (7:00 PM IST)

December 11: 3rd T20I at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (7:00 PM IST) The live telecast of India’s tour of West Indies will be available Sony Six, Sony Six HD. The matches can be live-streamed on Sony LIV app.

Ind vs WI 2019: Where to watch live stream In the Indian subcontinent, Series will be broadcast on the Star India Network that will offer the coverage in six languages – Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Kannada. The national broadcaster Doordarshan (DD) will air some of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches, DD Sports to air one IPL 2019 match per week, with the one-hour delay. Smartcric Live Cricket Streaming Star Sports – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 SD, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD 3 (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD (Hindi), Star Sports 1 Tamil (Tamil), Suvarna Plus (Kannada), Jalsha Movies (Bengali), Maa Movies (Telegu), Star Pravah HD (Marathi), Star Gold, Star Gold HD Squads:India vs West Indies 2019 Team Squads India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Denesh Ramdin, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Khary Pierre, Lendl Simmons, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams. India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match Result: Live Now

