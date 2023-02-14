How Did Kevin Watkins Die? Surf Life Saving SA President Kevin ‘Brakey’ Watkins Passed Away

It is saddened to hear about the passing of Kevin “Brakey” Watkins, who sadly passed away at an older age. His passing was announced last day and since then, hundreds of tributes are circulating on social media. According to the sources, Kevin Watkins passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023. His sudden passing has left everyone in shockwaves including his wife, Sofie, and two children, Oskar and Ella. He left them alone behind. The entire family was badly affected by this sudden and unexpected loss. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his sudden passing and how did he die?

Since the news of Kevin Watkins’ passing was confirmed on social media, his friends and colleagues are paying tribute to him and given deep condolences to his family members who are passing from a hard time as they lost their beloved family member. Let us tell you that Kevin was the counselor from Australia. Being a politician, he was a lifelong lifeguard, and about the kindest, gentlest, most down-to-earth man you’ll ever meet. A post on Facebook by Hidden Valley Camp Stager reads,” I am so grateful Kevin made it to the last reunion. His joy at being back at HV and seeing us all was palpable”.

How Did Kevin Watkins Die?

Born as Kevin Watkins on August 14, 1955, in Adelaide, and was also known as Brakey among his loved ones. He was the loving and respected face in the world of Surf Life Saving. He gave 55 years to his career and during that time, he deserved that he earned the title of “State President”. He started with a Bronze Medallion in 1967 and continued making great accomplishments such as becoming a Gold Medalist on both national and state levels. Unfortunately, the well-known and talented face has gone from this world leaving his family and colleague shattered.

While writing this, it is unknown that what was the cause behind his sudden passing but the Surf Live Saving SA Organization released a statement saying that they are deeply saddened by the news of Kevin’s passing. He will be always missed by his known ones, especially by his colleagues who always stood with him. The family didn’t announce the funeral and obituary arrangements yet but our sources are trying to know more details about his passing. Kevin Watkins will be always remembered by his family members. Keep remembering him in your thoughts and prayers.