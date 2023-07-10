How Did Riese Lenders Die? Pilot Who Died in California Plane Crash That Killed 6 Passengers

In this article, we are going to share the news that has come out. A plane crash that took the lives of six people has devastated the victim’s family and friends. The Saturday, July, 8, tragedy killed 25-year-old Riese Lenders of Rancho Palos Verdes, 32-year-old Manuel Vargas Regalado of Temecula, and his wife Abigail Tellez Vargas, 33. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

The other three victims were 46-year-old Ibrahim Razick of Temecula, Lindsey Gleiche, 31, of Huntington Beach, and Alma Razick, 51, of Temecula. Elliott Simpson, the National Transportation Safety Board investigator, said of the accident, according to The Guardian, Most of the airplane, with the exception of the tail, was consumed by fire. As soon as news of the accident, which occurred at French Valley Airport in Murrieta, California, broke people who knew some of the victims began to express their grief and condolences. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

How Did Riese Lenders Die?

Many people expressed their profound sympathies to their families and expressed how much they loved them. The news of this occurrence has upset their supporters and family.

The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief.