HTC U23, HTC U23 Pro Launched in India With Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1​ SoC Specs and More

It is shared that HTC U23, HTC U23 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1​ SoC has been launched in Taiwan, and this news is creating a great buzz on the internet and social media pages. Currently, this device is on sale starting at TWD 16,990 in Taiwan and now it is coming out that this device will be also released in other countries soon but this is not confirmed yet. Many people are hitting the search engine to know more about this phone, so we made an article and shared the complete details about this device such as price, features, key specializations, and more.

This device including HTC U23 and HTC U23 Pro was launched on Thursday 18 May 2023 in Taiwan. The company teased the HTC U23 series and the official teaser suggested that the phone will be compatible with the Viverse VR site of the company. The company launched HTC U23 in two models including the HTC U23 base model and the other is HTC U23 pro model. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipsets powered this phone and both device’s handsets come with IP67 ratings. The base model has a triple-rear camera unit wheater the pro model has a quad-rear camera system.

HTC U23, HTC U23 Pro Launched in India

The base model is released in two different color options including Aqua Blue and Roland Violet. On the other side, the pro model is available in Coffee Black and Muxer White colorways. As per the sources and information, it is available for buy through the medium online purchasing from the online HTC Taiwan store. The base model of this device is priced at TWD 16,990 ( approximately Rs. 45,500) and the pro model of this device is priced at TWD 17,990 ( approximately Rs. 48,200). It is also shared that there is a limited-period launch offer available in which customers get a free HTC True Wireless Bluetooth Headset II on their purchase of the smartphone till 30 May 2023.

Both devices have many similar features such as feature 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) OLED display panels with a refresh rate of 120Hz, running Android 13 out-of-the-box, dual nano SIM-supported smartphones, and more. The base model paired a storage variant of 8GB + 128GB. The price of these devices is not disclosed yet and currently, there are no complete features shared about this phone but it is gathering lots of attention from people. Many social media users are expressing their reaction to this phone and sharing their responce on the internet. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.