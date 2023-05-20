Hyderabad: Four Die, 8 injured as Car Crashes into Truck in City CCTV Footage

There is shocking news coming out related to a car accident and this news is running on the top of the news and internet sites. It is shared that this terrible car crash incident occurred when the driver lost his control while trying to overtake an RTC bus. This terrible crash incident attracts interest and various people are curious to know more about this crash. It is said this crash was so much dangerous and four students died in this crash. Let us know the complete information and also talk about some more details related to this crash in this article.

According to the exclusive news and reports, this car crash took place on Friday 19 May 2023 at Narsingi located in Hyderabad. In this accident, four were killed and the other eight were injured badly. After this incident, the police began an investigation and still collecting more shreds of evidence. It is said that the car rammed into a stationary truck at the Khanapur crossroad near CBIT. This accident car carried a group of youngsters and was going towards Gandipet from Shankarpally. The police immediately began an investigation and this investigation is ongoing. Scroll down and continue reading this article.

Hyderabad: Four Die, 8 injured as Car Crashes

It is shared that the group was going for a picnic. The four dead individuals were identified as college students. It is also coming forward that the group had breakfast at a roadside eatery and later went towards the picnic spot when this car accident happened. In this investigation, it is shared that the car was being driven in a rash and negligent manner. Later the driver lost thier control while trying to overtake an RTC bus and crashed the vehicle into a stationary truck from behind. It is said that the car was damaged badly in the collision and police took so much time in pulling out the injured and extricating the bodies.

Out of four dead people, three passed away at the incident place and the fourth took his last breath in hospital. The dead people were identified as two sisters, Harshita and Ankitha, and their friends Nitin and Amrut. The dead and injured people belong to the Nizampet area, Hyderabad. There are some pictures of this car incident shared on the internet and these pictures are circulating on the top of the internet and social media pages. The investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared related to this crash and we will update you soon. Keep connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.