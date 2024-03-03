I-476 North Accident: Shooting Turns Into Car Crash, Closing Highway for Hours

A heavy crash was seen on I-476 North. As per the recent details, a shooting turns into a car crash. After that, the crash place shut down for several hours. The I-476 North crash news has gone viral on the internet and circulating over the internet. Furthermore, this crash news is becoming the most discussed topic on the internet. After the investigation, it was found that it was a two-vehicle involved in this crash. People are showing their interest in knowing the circumstances surrounding the crash. If you want to know the complete information regarding the same go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a person was traveling in a blue Honda Civic. The driver of a blue Honda Civic shot at another car in which a victim and his son were traveling. The Pennsylvania State Police received the call about the crash. The Pennsylvania Police arrived on I-476 which is located in Delaware County. The crash caused due to the shooting. Furthermore, the shooter is injured in this incident while the other vehicle’s victims are safe. The shooter was rushed to the hospital for further injury treatment. Learn more in the next section.

The tragedy took place on Friday afternoon on I-476. The blue Honda Civic was traveling northbound. As per NBC10, the Pennsylvania State Police arrived at the incident place at 12:30 PM. The police found the blue Honda Civic driver injured on a hill on the Highway. The blue Honda Civic driver is identified as a 62-year-old man who received the injuries during the crash. His injuries treatment is ongoing at the Paoli Hospital. The driver was shooting at the other vehicle in which two people were traveling. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

A 41-year-old man and an 8-year-old child were traveling in the other vehicle. They have not got any injuries in this crash and shooting. Due to the crash, the incident place was closed for 2 hours. The specific details about the crash and shooting and the circumstances that caused it have not yet been revealed by the local authorities. The Pennsylvania State Police is actively working on this case and locating the motive behind the shooting. The charges are still pending. As of now, it is also unknown whether they both knew or not. The investigation is still ongoing.