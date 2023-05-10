Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: Ex-Pakistan PM’s hearing to be Held, Twitter News

Pakistan’s political turmoil is again in the news by the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan. The incident created a disturbance in Pakistan after the arrest of former PM IMRAN KHAN. The arrest of Imran Khan has prompted violent protests in Pakistan. Pakistan is going through a drastic economic crisis and the recent news of the arrest of Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has totally rocked the nation. The world is looking at Pakistan’s politics and trying to draw the results of the ongoing incidents in Pakistan. We are going to share the entire news of the arrest of Former PM Imran Khan and the present status of the country with you. Be with us till the end. Scroll down.

With the ongoing economic crises and incidents of terrorism every other day, Pakistan is now in the stage of complete political instability as is suspected after the arrest of Imran Khan. It has been reported that many riots have been occurring in the country after Imran Khan was captured forcefully by the Pakistani rangers and pushed into a prison van. The incident of arrest happened outside the Islamabad High Court where he was present for the hearing of a case. The live footage of the abduction of Imran Khan by the Rangers is viral and people are condemning such action of the government.

Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates

After the information of the arrest of Ex-PM, many nations like Canada, the UK and the US have issued travel alerts for their citizens. India is also concerned about the security of the Indian diplomats in Islamabad as it is suspected that the situation is going to worsen amid the economic crises. It has been in the news that the former PM was present for the hearing of the AL-Qadir Trust Case in which he was accused of receiving 50 billion rupees from real estate. Previously it was surfacing that the scheduled hearing about the corruption charges on Imran Khan will take place at the location where he is under custody at the police headquarters in Islamabad.

Sources tell us that protests are hyped and report of one person’s killing is also in the news. It has also been reported that protestants have stormed the army premises of Lahore and Rawalpindi and many parts of the country. The cricketer-turned-politician’s Imran Khan fate is in suspension. It is not the first time in Pakistan’s history that a politician has been arrested. It seems now it has become a trend in Pakistan. Let’s see what unveils next. Stay tuned……….