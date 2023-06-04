Today we are going to discuss an Inside look at Liverpool’s stadium expansion as virtual images of Anfield Road views emerge. Liver pools are set to boast the fourth-highest capacity in the Premier League next season. Construction continues apace at Anfield just days after Liverpool’s 2022-23 campaign drew to a close. Improvements to the Anfield Road Stand will result in the Reds boasting the fifth-largest football stadium in England – and the fourth-highest capacity in the Premier League. An extra 7,000 seats are being added to increase the venue to 61,000. Previous work was carried out in 2016, adding 8,500 to the Main Stand and boosting Anfield to its current capacity of just under 55,000.

Success in recent years has seen demand for tickets rise and Liverpool will play in front of their biggest home crowd for over 70 years when the top-flight season commences in August. The record attendance for Anfield is 61,905 a fraction higher than the expansion set in 1952 during a 3-1 win over Tranmere Rovers. Not since the Taylor Report made all-seater stadiums compulsory ahead of the 1994-95 season has Liverpool played in front of such a bumper home crowd. Images shared on Twitter show 500-tonne cranes in action as half of the Anfield Road End roof is removed. The lower tier will remain untouched, with the increased capacity added in the upper section of the stand.

Anfield, currently a building site, looks unrecognizable from the venue that hosted Aston Villa in the Premier League less than a fortnight ago. Machinery covers the turf as workers prepare the site for a bumper-packed crowd in 2022-23. Meanwhile, the club has also released a 3D map of the new-look Anfield – allowing fans to see the view from any seat on the ground. That includes the new Anfield Road stand, with views much improved after the construction work is finished.

