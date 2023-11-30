Headline

Internet Praises Chiefs Fan After Fox News’ Jesse Watters Interviews 9-year-old Accused of Wearing ‘Racist Blackface’

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

In this article, we are going to talk about the latest news regarding the interview between Fox News host Jesse Waters and KC Chiefs fan Holden Armenta. This fan is only 9 years old and is accused of wearing ‘racist black face’, which is getting a lot of praise after the interview. These news are continuously trending on the internet and many people are showing interest in knowing more things related to this topic. Many controversies have arisen and a video has also been shared in which an interview between them is shown. Let us discuss this topic in detail and try to cover every single information, so read completely.

Racist Blackface

According to reports, the topic started when Karen (Karen) J. A Deadspin writer named Phillips attempted to portray a nine-year-old white Chiefs fan as the face of racism. Interview between Fox News host and fan. Recently, Jesse chatted with a young Chiefs fan and his father, Bubba, on ‘Jesse Waters Primetime’ after the 9-year-old fan was accused of wearing ‘racist blackface’ during a game. There are many details left to share regarding this topic, so continue your reading to learn more.

Internet Praises Chiefs Fan After Fox News

Furthermore, a misleading photo was posted by Phillips that showed only one side of the young fan’s face, and that part was painted black in support of the Kansas City Chiefs. The author deleted the entire photo of Holden’s face, conveniently removing the red and half of the black part. He also wore an Indian headdress, which Karen Phillips used to strengthen her claim that the boy adopted racist values ​​rooted in values ​​that differed from liberal principles. Waters also shared her conversation with Holden and his father Bubba on a Twitter post and how the two reacted to the incident. Swipe up on this article and keep reading.

The news related to this topic is spreading like wildfire and is gaining a lot of headlines. According to sources, the interview between them is available to watch on YouTube. Many social media users are supporting the fan and showing their love towards him. It can be said that the internet supports the fan accused of ‘blackface’ at the Chiefs game and is receiving good feedback from fans. We have mentioned all the available details above in this article and we will update you if we get any more information. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read articles on exciting news topics.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

where to buy ant drug male enhancement does granite male enhancement work testo 360 male enhancement how many pills are in a viagra prescription best way to treat erectile dysfunction where can i buy fast flow male enhancement blue lightning male enhancement supplements meme penis enlargement pills assault weapon buyback best pills to take for ed over the counter too many male enhancement pills swag male enhancement pill reviews male enhancement free trial offer liquid nitro male enhancement male enhancement pills free trial usa black mamba male enhancement pills in a yellow packaging male enhancement pill recall best black male enhancement pills that work cialis drug and erectile dysfunction divine healing codes for penis enlargement can you split viagra pills in half suplemento ksx male enhancement formula maxfuel male enhancement shooter review swollen testicles after sex pills iron max male enhancement gummies where can i buy super health cbd gummies cbd with low thc for anxiety cbd pain freeze 100 mg cbd balm for joint pain uk naturally pure cbd oil gummy bears best cbd for pain amazon chronic pain and rheumatoid arthritis forums cbd green ape cbd gummies ingredients can you eat cbd gummies and own firearms cbd social anxiety disorder cbd oil for pain genesis where can i buy liberty cbd gummy bears all health benefits of cbd oil cbd for overall pain relief real brands cbd products cbd gummies to help stop smoking