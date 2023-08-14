ISRO’s Aditya L-1 Ready For Launch: All You Need to Know About India’s 1st Sun Mission

After the launch of Chandrayan-3 The Indian Space Research Organisation announced the launch of Aditya L-1. Aditya L-1 is a PSLV-C57 mission to study the Sun. The exact date of Aditya L-1 is not revealed yet. It is India’s first space-based mission for the study of the sun. In this article, we will give you complete information about the Aditya L-1 mission. Currenlty, this news is on the top of the social media headlines and becoming a new topic on the internet. People have many quarries regarding this news. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page till the end and read the full article. Scroll down to know more.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has once again captured the world's attention with the announcement of its much-awaited Aditya L-1 mission. This mission, set to launch aboard the PSLV-C57 mission, is India's very first space-based endeavor dedicated solely to studying the Sun. The spacecraft, currently housed at the Sriharikota facility, will be positioned in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

ISRO’s Aditya L-1 Ready For Launch

This strategic location will allow the probe to constantly observe the Sun without any interference from the Earth’s atmosphere, providing valuable insights into our star’s behavior and its impact on space weather. The primary objective of the Aditya L-1 mission is to study the Sun’s corona, the outermost layer of its atmosphere. This region is of particular interest to scientists due to its extreme temperatures, reaching several million degrees Celsius compared to the Sun’s surface temperature of around 6,000 degrees Celsius. Understanding the mechanisms that cause the corona to heat up to such high temperatures is one of the key puzzles that researchers hope to solve through this mission.

The Aditya L-1 mission is another significant milestone for ISRO, following the successful Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan missions to the Moon and Mars, respectively. It not only showcases India’s growing expertise in space exploration but also adds to the global scientific community’s understanding of the Sun and its various processes.

While the specific launch date for this historic mission has yet to be announced by ISRO, the excitement surrounding it is already palpable. As the spacecraft prepares to embark on its journey, scientists and space enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the discoveries it will make and the knowledge it will bring about our closest star, the Sun. The ISRO also shared the picture of Aditya L-1 on their official page on Instagram.