Jammu and Kashmir’s: Search on For Terrorists Who Killed 3 Soldiers in Kulgam

As per the sources, 3 Army soldiers lost their life in the Halan forest area of Kulgam. The breaking news is coming from Jammu & Kashmir’s Kulgam that 3 Army soldiers lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists. Currenlty, this news is becoming a new topic on the internet. This news is gone viral on the internet and caught much attention from the viewers. The Army soldiers were on the search operation. This horrific incident took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

A search operation converted into a horrific incident. A tragic incident occurred in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, where three army personnel lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists. Security forces had launched a search operation after receiving information about the presence of militants in the higher reaches of the Halan forest area. Currenlty, this news is on the top of the social media headlines and creating a huge controversy. Scroll down to know more.

Search on For Terrorists Who Killed 3 Soldiers

The encounter took place as the security forces closed in on the terrorists’ hideout in Kulgam. The operation was launched based on credible intelligence inputs, showcasing the effectiveness of the area’s surveillance system. The army, supported by the local police, swiftly initiated the cordon and search operation to neutralize the militants and prevent any harm to the civilian population. Further, in this fatal encounter, a terrorist also snatched four AK-47 from the army who lost their lives in the encounter. People are getting shocked after hearing this viral news. Stay connected to know more.

Further, many ministers and authorities responded to this case and show grief for the late army soldiers. The investigation is still ongoing. People are hugely searching that who is responsible for this case caught or not so let us tell you that there is no more information being shared by the community. The authority revealed that the operation was started on August 4, 2023. The firing between Army soldiers and terrorists turned into injuries. Firstly, the soldiers were rushed to the near hospital of the Jammu and Kashmir district but after so much effort and treatment, the army soldiers could not survive. Still, the operation is ongoing. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.