Jennifer Bansiwal quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Asit Modi of $exual Harassment

Jennifer Bansiwal is going to leave the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which is also known as TMKOC and she says that Asit Modi had made some s8xual advances towards me. Jennifer is an Indian actress and she is most popular for playing the role of Roshan Daruwala Kaur Sodhi in the show TMKOC. On the other side, Asit is an Indian actor, editor director, and the founder of Neela Tele Films Private Limited. They both gain so much popularity from the TMKOC. Recently, it is shared that Asit made some relationship with Jennifer and now this become a topic of discussion, so let’s continue this article and know the complete information behind this.

She is now going to leave this show after 15 years and she has accused the producer Asit of s8xual harassment. Now, it is said that nothing is going well with the makers of this show, and the cast and crew do not seem to be fine. Recently, Shailesh Lodha who was playing the role of Taarak Mehta in this show also filed a case against the Producer Asit for non-payment of dues. She claims some serious allegations against the producer and had filed a complaint against Asit Kumar Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of alleged s8xual harassment.

Jennifer Bansiwal quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

She also shared that the creators have done these kinds of bad activities at the workplace. She stopped shooting for recent two months and she made her last shot at the show on 7 March 2023 and says that she had to quit the show after being insulted by ‘Sohail and executive producer Jatin Bajaj’. She also shared a long message about this incident and many of her fans support her and shared their reactions by commenting on her social media pages. Scroll down to know more about herself.

If we talk about herself in detail then she was born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, India, and completed her education from the Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa School. She is an Indian actress and is most popular for playing the role of Roshan Daruwala Kaur Sodhi in the most popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. She is married and now getting attention after filing a complaint against the producer. She is the wife of Mayur Bansiwal and the mother of Lekissha Mistry Bansiwal. There is not much information has been shared about this topic. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.