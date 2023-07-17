Jodhpur: Minor Gang-Raped in University Campus, Three Accused Held

The breaking news is coming from Jodhpur that a girl was raped by three men in front of her boyfriend. This is a very heinous act. The news is on the top of the social media headlines. This news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People are searching for this news. People are getting shocked after reading this news. Currently, this news is becoming the headline on every news channel. Everyone wants to know what actually happened. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, in a dreadful incident that unfolded in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, a young girl was subjected to a heinous act of se*ual assault. The victim, accompanied by her boyfriend, fell prey to the sinister intentions of three college students. This reprehensible crime has sent shockwaves throughout the community, sparking demands for swift justice and measures to ensure the safety of women in society. After, coming to this news people want strict action against those three colleagues. Stay connected to know more. Further, the incident occurred on Sunday. The girl is only 17 years old. Now, all three college students are under police custody.

Minor Gang-Raped in University Campus

The police department also revealed the identity of the accused. There are a total of three men whose names are Amanda Singh Bhati, Dharmpal Singh, and Bhattam Singh. Their ages are between 20 to 22. The incident occurred when the young couple was enjoying a peaceful evening in a secluded area. The tranquility was shattered when the three accused, who were students themselves, forcibly restrained the girl while subjecting her to unimaginable physical and emotional trauma. To compound the horror, the victim’s boyfriend was forced to witness this harrowing crime unfolding before his eyes, leaving him traumatized and helped.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage amongst the public, including civil rights organizations, who are demanding justice for the victim. Women’s rights activists have called for an expedited trial, urging the judicial system to deliver a fair verdict and punish the perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law. This incident serves as a stark reminder that no one should be subjected to such brutality, and the collective voice of society must speak out vehemently against such acts. The Jodhpur incident serves as a grim wake-up call, highlighting the urgent need for greater safety measures and increased vigilance to protect vulnerable individuals.