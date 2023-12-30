Jordan Kustas Missing: Auburn Grad, Buckhead Man Missing for Over a Month

Good day, Today a news has come stating about missing news of young boy Jordan Kustas. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Jordan Kustas, aged 23, has been missing since November 15. His family reported atypical communication, underscoring worries related to his gambling debts. A 23-year-old Buckhead, Atlanta resident and Auburn University graduate, Jordan Kustas, has been missing since November 15. His family is profoundly worried and actively seeking any information regarding his location. The latest communication from Jordan was a text sent to his mother from an unfamiliar number, a detail that raised concerns given that they share a phone plan.

Jordan Kustas Missing

