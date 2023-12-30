CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Jordan Kustas Missing: Auburn Grad, Buckhead Man Missing for Over a Month

by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating about missing news of young boy Jordan Kustas. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Jordan Kustas, aged 23, has been missing since November 15. His family reported atypical communication, underscoring worries related to his gambling debts. A 23-year-old Buckhead, Atlanta resident and Auburn University graduate, Jordan Kustas, has been missing since November 15. His family is profoundly worried and actively seeking any information regarding his location. The latest communication from Jordan was a text sent to his mother from an unfamiliar number, a detail that raised concerns given that they share a phone plan.

As per his mother, Jordan has encountered difficulties associated with gambling, being indebted to a bookie in North Carolina, and she has previously assisted in resolving such situations. A missing persons report has been lodged with the Atlanta Police Department. Jordan is recognized to drive a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe, last seen on December 1. The family is especially concerned as he never travels without his dog, Brooks. Jordan Kustas, a resident of Buckhead and a graduate of Auburn University, has been unaccounted for since November 15. His family is urgently seeking details, noting that the most recent communication was a text from an unfamiliar number, an anomaly since they share a phone plan.

His mother expressed apprehensions about his gambling issues and debts to a bookie in North Carolina, revealing that she had assisted him financially in the past. The family has formally reported Jordan as missing to the Atlanta Police Department. He operates a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe, last observed on December 1, and it’s emphasized that he never travels without his dog, Brooks. Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact the police.

The 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jordan Kustas was last spotted on December 1 on Brookhaven Drive in Atlanta. This detail is of utmost importance in efforts to identify and locate Jordan, who has been unaccounted for since November 15. Both the family and authorities are appealing to the public for help, underscoring the significance of this information in the ongoing search. A 23-year-old resident of Buckhead and graduate of Auburn University, Jordan Kustas, is currently missing, and his current location remains unknown. The last communication from him was on November 15, a text sent from an unfamiliar number, causing concern for his family. His mother highlighted the unusual nature of using a different number, particularly given that they share a phone plan.

