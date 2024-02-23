Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched Price in India Features, Design and Booking Details

The demand for Ninja sports bikes is increasing in Inday. The Kawasaki company launched a new Ninjha bike in India. As per the details, recently, the Kawasaki Ninja 500 has launched in India. Whenever a company launches something in the market, it also gives the details surrounding the price, features, designs, and many more. The people are coming on the internet and searching for the price of the Kawasaki Ninja 500. We will also give you information about the Kawasaki Ninja 500 bike’s key features and specifications. If you are looking for the same then you are on the right page. Stay tuned for more information.

The Kawasaki company has launched its new model in the market. Recently, Kawasaki has launched the Ninja 500 in India. This Ninja bike adds several options for the users. The new users will also experience the middleweight sportbike segment. Let’s take a look in detail at the Ninja 500 specification. The engine of the vehicle plays a key role. If we talk about the Kawasaki Ninja 500 engine, it is featured with a new 451cc, parallel-twin engine delivering 45bhp at 9000rpm and 42.6Nm of torque at 6000rpm. The 6-speed gearbox is also designed in the Ninja 500 with assist function. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched

If we talk about the design of the Kawasaki Ninja 500, the style of the Kawasaki Ninja 500 is more developed of the Ninja 400. The color option is also amazing for sportbike lovers. However, the Sportbike Ninja 500 is only available in the Metallic Spark Black color. There is only one color option. Now, the question is raised what is the price of the newly launched Kawasaki Ninja 500? As per the details, the price of the newly launched Kawasaki Ninja 500 comes to Rs 5.24 lakh and it is available in India’s market with a CBU import.

The craze among sportbike lovers is increasing to purchase the new Kawasaki Ninja 500. The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is designed with Bluetooth connectivity. The customers will experience several excellent features as the company also offers the LCD instrument cluster. It also designed with a big front disc brake which is similar to the Ninja 400 and it travels on 17-inch wheels. Now, the Kawasaki Ninja 500 is available in India’s market. The bookings for the Kawasaki Ninja 500 have also started. Customers who have an interest in buying the newly launched Kawasaki Ninja 500, can book it and the deliveries will start in March. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.