Kourtney DeForitis was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle accident in Taunton at approximately 1:15 this morning. According to the police, DeForitis was traveling on Route 103 at the Taunton rotary when she was involved in an accident. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The motorcycle was operated by Daniel Glover, 44, of Easton, according to the police. The motorcyclist died at the scene of the accident. The police said that preliminary findings from the investigation indicate that DeForitis' motorcycle may have gone into the rotary the wrong way, resulting in a collision with a vehicle. The details of the accident are still under investigation.

Kourtney DeForitis served for almost three years as a Community Outreach Officer for the Seekonk Police Department following her completion of the Cape Cod municipal police academy in 2021. She was a key contributor to the Patrol Division during her time with the department. Kourtney had a strong affinity for the youth of Seekonk, interacting with them frequently at school and community events, and conveying a positive attitude with a warm smile and contagious laugh. Patrol Officer Kourtney epitomized the qualities of a remarkable individual, renowned for unwavering kindness.

After the accident, neighbors were worried about how safe the rotary was on Route 103 where the crash happened. One of the residents talked to WJAR and said that a lot of people weren't familiar with how to drive on the rotary, which could lead to people going in the wrong direction or not slowing down for other cars. Some people even called for more people to be taught about rotary safety. The accident is still being investigated by Somerset police with help from the Massachusetts state police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction section and detectives from the Bristol DA's office. DeForitis was a beloved member of the Seekonk community and the Seekonk PD expressed their sadness for her loss.