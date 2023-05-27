LAN vs NOT Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Lineup Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire English T20 Blast

Here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch a cricket match. This match is going to be played between Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire. Because a very well-known and amazing league is all set to entertain its fans. As we all know that both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans are waiting for the match as they are very keen to know about the match details. Here we have more formation about the LAN vs NOT match and we will share it with you in this article.

Lancashire will lock horns against Nottinghamshire in English T20 Blast at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean with slight clouds. But there is no chance of rain, We can expect a good match between the two sides.

Match Details

Team: Lancashire (LAN) vs Nottinghamshire (NOT)

League: English T20 Blast

Date: 27th May 2023

Day: Saturday

Time:11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Lancashire (LAN) Possible Playing 11: 1. Luke Wells, 2. Philip Salt(WK), 3. Steven Croft, 4. Daryl Mitchell, 5. Liam Livingstone(C), 6. Colin de Grandhomme, 7. George Bell(WK), 8. Tom Hartley, 9. Luke Wood, 10. Saqib Mahmood, 11. Matt Parkinson

Nottinghamshire (NOT) Possible Playing 11: 1. Joe Clarke(WK), 2. Alex Hales, 3. Colin Munro, 4. Matthew Montgomery, 5. Tom Moores(WK), 6. Steven Mullaney(C), 7. Lyndon James, 8. Samit Patel, 9. Shaheen Afridi, 10. Conor McKerr, 11. Matthew Carter

Match Prediction

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, this match is going to be played between Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire on 27th May 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England. The LAN team won 2 matches and on the other hand, the NOT team won 1 match. So as per the lineup of the match, the LAN team has more chances to win the match.