Landon Barker Opens up About Collaborating With Girlfriend Charli D’Amelio

The news is coming out that Landon Barker has confirmed his relationship with Charli D’Amelio in an interview and this news is gaining a lot of discussion on the internet sites. Both are social media celebrities and active users who share their daily updates on their social media accounts. There are a lot of people in their fan list and they carry so many fans on the internet. Now the news of their relationship is trending on the internet and has become a topic of discussion, so we created an article and shared all the information related to this topic and also talked about them briefly.

According to special sources, news of their relationship is coming out from Los Angeles, California. Recently, Landon was seen having an interview and candid conversation with Tetris Kelly. During their conversation, they discussed various aspects including their latest track 'Friends With Your Ex', and the overwhelming response it has received from fans. He also discussed collaborating with his girlfriend, Charli, moving forward in the music industry with the guidance of his father Travis Barker, and finding a balance between his busy life.

Landon Barker Opens up About Collaborating

Moreover, the couple had officially announced their relationship in 2022, they shared it on their Instagram and now, Landon has revealed the same in an interview. He is going to collaborate with his girlfriend and share some statements. During the interview, he also shared his favorite SoCal slang. Many social media users are reacting to this news and congratulating her on the beginning of her new love life. Both are popular social media celebrities and the news of their relationship is spreading like wildfire on the internet. keep reading…

Let us talk about Landon Barker, he was born on 9 October 2003 in Santa Monica California, United States and he is 20 years old presently. He is an actor and composer who is mostly known for Downfalls High (2021), Landon Barker: Friends with Your EX (2023) and Meet the Barkers (2005). He has worked in many films and he is a rising star. On the other hand, Charli Grace D'Amelio was born on 1 May 2004 and she is an American social media personality. Now, the couple is getting attention because Landon has revealed his collaboration with his partner and this news went viral.