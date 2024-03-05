Laredo Highway Accident: Multiple Vehicle Crash Reported, CCTV Video

As per the recent details, the multiple vehicle crash was seen on Laredo Highway. The incident left everyone shocked. As we know, the number of accident cases is increasing day by day over the world. Most of the people lost their lives after involving in the crashes or accident. Here we are turning to give you the information regarding the recent crash that took place on Laredo Highway. The people are coming on the internet and searching for the circumstances surrounding the crash. If you want to know the complete information regarding the same go through the page and read the full article. Stay tuned to know more.

The Laredo Police received the call about the multiple-vehicle crash. The police arrived at the incident place at nearly 5:30 PM. The initial reports revealed that there were a total of three vehicles involved in this crash. The Laredo Police arrived near I-35 for the multiple-vehicle crash. On March 5, 2024, the KGNS News official page updated about the crash as “A multi-vehicle crash is causing closures on I-35”. The vehicles that were involved in this crash, are damaged. Now, the question is raised how many people were injured during this crash? Learn more in the next section.

Laredo Highway Accident

As we earlier mentioned, it was a three-vehicle crash that happened on Laredo Highway. As of now, the Laredo Highway police have not yet confirmed how many people were affected by this crash. Due to the lack of details, we are unable to give you the information surrounding the victims. The Laredo Highway crash news made the headlines. The Laredo Police rescued the people who were stuck in this multi-vehicle crash. The three vehicles were traveling to the southbound lanes. After the crash, the Laredo Police closed the Lafayette on-ramp. Keep reading for more details.

The police warn the driver to travel with safety and follow the traffic rules. The specific details about the accident and the circumstances that caused it have not yet been revealed by the local authorities. Although information regarding the accident is still being uncovered. The cause of the crash is still investigating by the Laredo Police. The driver can face a little delay due to the closure of the Lafayette on-ramp. As we know, accidents are unexpected and sudden. Most of the accidents are associated with harm, loss, and injuries. The local authority has not shared much information surrounding the cause of the crash. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.