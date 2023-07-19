Leon Perera And Nicole Seah Workers Party Video Goes Viral on Social Media Link

Here we are talking about Leon Perera And Nicole Seah as they are making headlines on the internet because of their viral video. Singapore’s top opposition party workers party has admitted the existence of a spread online video clip that report shows an “inappropriate conversation” between two senior party members. Recently the news has come on the internet and has gone viral on social media platforms. Currently, the video has been gaining huge attention from people and they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

In the viral video, Leon Perera shares a personal moment with a fellow senior party member of Nicole Seah. The video is of a total of 15 seconds where Mr. Perera stroked the hand of a lady who appears to be Ms. Seah as the duo has a glass of wine at a restaurant. Lots of cars can be seen going by in the background of the video. In a statement released on Monday, 17 July 2023, the party confirmed that it has been investigating the matter, and will provide a comment once all the facts have been gathered. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Also, it emphasized its anticipation for all members to take full responsibility for their behavior. Reportedly. the party is examining the issue and will comment when we have the facts," the WP statement stated. "The Party also hopes all its members to completely own and account for their behavior."

According to the report, Mr. Perera and Ms Seah are married. They were seen on the party's 15-member central executive committee. It was known that Mr. Perera is the MP for Aljunied GRC's Serangoon company and leads the party's media team. He is married and has two kids. The previous reports suggest that he was married to a lady whose name is Carol.