Lina Khil Missing: Renewed Search for Lina Khil Ends With No Evidence Found

In today’s article, we are going to talk about Lina Khil’s missing case and the details related to her missing update. Yes, a new search was recently conducted based on a tip received in February 2024 and it is creating a buzz among people and netizens. It is attracting attention and many are reaching online platforms to learn more about her missing case. She was a 3-year-old girl who went missing in December 2021 and now there is a missing update related to this case, so our sources have fetched all the details and mentioned it here. Let’s continue your reading to know more.

Reportedly, Lina Khil disappeared on 2o December 2021 in San Antonio, Texas, United States. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a red dress, and black shoes and was playing at a playground which is located near her family’s home at the Villa Del Cabo apartment complex. Unexpectedly, she went missing and her family reported to the police department about her disappearance. After getting the reports, the San Antonio Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation began a search investigation to locate her but she remains missing. Scroll down to learn about the latest update related to her missing update.

Lina Khil Missing

According to the latest update, a new search was conducted recently based on a tip received in February 2024, but it did not lead to any significant developments in the case. Lina’s family has expressed frustration with the lack of communication from authorities and has demanded new investigators be assigned to the case. She was last seen on 20 December 2021 at a playground at the Villas Del Cabo apartment complex in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road. Her mother stated her missing and confirmed that she was last seen between 4 pm and 5 pm on the day of her missing (20 December 2021). Read on…

The news of Lina’s missing spread like wildfire and many social media users are sharing their reactions by commenting. She was a three-year-old girl who went missing and was never located after many efforts to find her and an extensive search effort by the San Antonio Police Department and the FBI. Her missing case status is underway as an active missing person case. She belongs to the Afghan refugee community and spokes Pashto. Many are supporting her family and praying for her safety. She is not officially confirmed dead and the investigation is ongoing. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.