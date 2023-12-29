Lithgow Crash: Two killed, 15 injured in Horror Five-Car Crash Near Lithgow

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a collision involving five cars near Lithgow in NSW resulted in two fatalities and 15 individuals sustaining injuries. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A multi-vehicle crash occurred west of the Blue Mountains in NSW, leaving two individuals dead and over a dozen injured. Emergency services responded to the scene of the five-car collision on the Great Western Highway at Wallerawang, situated 15km north of Lithgow, shortly before 1 pm. Police verified the fatalities, and paramedics were treating 15 others, including children, for injuries varying from minor to critical.

Detective Superintendent Paul Glinn described it as a “significant scene” that saw the presence of 80 rescue personnel, including police, paramedics, Fire and Rescue NSW, Rural Fire Service, VRA Rescue, and the State Emergency Service. There was one eastbound lane and two westbound lanes, and it appears a vehicle crossed to the wrong side of the road, as stated by Detective Superintendent Paul Glinn to reporters. Specialist police have been summoned to aid in the investigation of the crash. Glinn mentioned, “The investigation is in its early stages, with local police district investigators on site, along with crash investigation police reviewing the collision’s circumstances.” Appealing for public assistance, Glinn said, “We would like to hear from individuals who may have witnessed the collision or possess dashcam footage if they were in the area.” The Great Western Highway is shut in both directions, expected to remain a crime scene for an extended period.

Two killed, 15 injured in Horror Five-Car Crash

Authorities anticipate reopening the road by 10 pm on Friday and advise drivers to steer clear of the area. Glinn noted increased holiday-related traffic, urging people to exercise caution and reduce speed. He emphasized the presence of law enforcement and others on the roads, working to ensure responsible choices. “We’re actively promoting wise decisions,” he stated. “Every time you embark on a journey in a vehicle, prioritize making safe choices for the entirety of your trip.” Over 80 emergency services professionals responded to a collision involving five cars on the Great Western Highway at Wallerawang, approximately 15 kilometers north of Lithgow.

The incident occurred just before 1 pm today. Tragically, two individuals lost their lives at the scene, and around 15 others, including several children, received treatment for various injuries. Among the injured was a nine-year-old girl airlifted to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead with critical head and chest injuries. Widespread wreckage and debris, spanning hundreds of meters, marked the scene. Notably, a four-wheel drive was thrown off the road into bushes. Additionally, a car towing a caravan, entangled with a motorbike trailer, and a snapped ute carrying bags and pillows were among the findings at the site. As of 7 pm, the Great Western Highway continues to be shut down in both directions. Police have indicated that it will persist as a crime scene for an extended period, although there is optimism that the road will be reopened by 10 pm.