London: Man Arrested After Car Crashes into Downing Street Gates Explained!

The breaking news is coming from London. As per reports, a man was arrested in London. This news is going viral on the social media platform and getting a lot of attention. People are very eager to know why he is arrested. This news is circulating on the social media platform. A man from London has crashed a car into the gates of 10 Downing Street in London. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. There are many questions raised after arresting a London man. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a man was arrested in London. The reports are coming that he was arrested after crashing a car into the gates of 10 Downing Street in London. He was fast driving on that day and damaged public objects. As per reports, the place where this incident happened is the official residence of the British Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak is the British Prime Minister. When this incident happened he was present in his residence. The car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall. Now, people are very excited to know, how long is he sentenced.

Man Arrested After Car Crashes

Further, the man who crashed the car into the gates of Downing Street was arrested on Thursday. According to the Metropolitan Police reports, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was present at his residence. This was very shocking news. Now, people are searching if the Prime Minister of British got any injuries so let us tell you that he did not get any injuries he is well fine. Further, the British police increased the number of security in the Prime Minister’s residence. The armed officers lifted the cordons from the incident place.

After, the investigation the British police shared reports that the man who crashed the car is not a terror. This incident is not taken as terror-related. The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. The suspect was not caught on the spot, he was found after the see his photo as a gray-haired man. The CCTV footage was also shared by the British police. There are no reports of any injuries. The investigation is still ongoing. The CCTV footage is going viral on various social media platforms. Further, this tragic accident happened after a 19-year-old Indian-American man who was crashed a truck into a security barrier. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.