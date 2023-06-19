Madhya Pradesh: Honor killing, Parents Kill Daughter, Lover, Dump Bodies in River

There is a shocking crime incident coming forward in which a couple was killed and their bodies were thrown into the Chambal river. This crime news is running in the trends of the news channels and various social media platforms. The suspect confessed to killing his daughter and her lover. There is an investigation that is ongoing after this murder incident and now this news arrests the interest of many people. Now, lots of people are showing thier curiosity and hitting the search engine to know more. Let’s know the entire details about this incident and also shares some more in this article, so read wholly.

According to the reports, a man killed his daughter and her lover in a suspected case of honor killing. The suspect is identified as Rajpal who is a resident of Morena, Madhya Pradesh and after killing her daughter and her lover, the suspect dumped thier bodies into the Chambal River. The police team from the Ambah searched the Holapura Ghat of the Chambal River for the bodies of the two deceased on Sunday 18 June 2023. Scroll down this page and continue this article to know more about this incident.

Honor killing, Parents Kill Daughter, Lover

During police questioning, the suspect confessed his crimes of killing her daughter and lover and told the police about the location where he threw the bodies. Parmal Singh, a sub-divisional police officer shared that the woman identified as Shivani had gone missing on 3 June 2023 from her house. After she vanish, her father registered a complaint about her missing at the Ambah police station. The man is identified as Chhotu Tomaer who was also wet missing on 4 June. Later, his family also lodged a complaint with the police. Chhotu’s family members shared that he was kidnapped by the Shivani family’s relatives.

After this incident, police took serious action against this incident and the investigation is underway. Police shared that during the search for the two missing couple, they received information suggesting that the two had been murdered. Later, the police called the girl's father for questioning wherein the father confessed his crime of killing his daughter and her lover. The police still searching for the bodies of the victim and currently, not much information has been revealed related to this case. The investigation is continue and the investigators didn't share much information. We have shared all the available information about this crime above in this article.