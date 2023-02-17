Well, you all know that in India people celebrate many festivals and every festival has a story which is related to the Indian Gods. Every year you have seen that Shivaratri comes in every month and people do many things to celebrate this festival. This month Maha Shivaratri 2023 comes on 18 February 2023 and people are doing many preparations for the Fast. In this blog, you will be going to read about Maha Shivaratri’s story in English. And the most important Shivaratri date and time in Tamil, English, and Hindi as well.

The Maha Shivaratri is the festival of Lord Shiva and in the morning people pray and go into the temple. People say that in this day Lord Shiva takes birth and they will celebrate this day as Lord Shiva’s birthday. According to Indian mythology in this day Lord Shiva comes to take birth in new life and people say this life ‘Lingaa’. Also, Krishna and Bramha worship that look of lord Shiva and after that, every Hindu Celebrate this day as Birthday of Lord Shiva.

Mahashivratri 2023 fasting rules & Full Process

Maha Shivaratri 2023 Rules, date & time: According to the Indian Calendar, this day will come in the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha. Every month this day Maha Shivaratri comes and people celebrate this festival very positively. In the Morning after taking Bath, people go to the Temple and by Milk, Fruits, and flowers they pray Lord Shiva and say sorry to every mistake and worshiped them in very well. Also, many People take fast on this day and the whole day they don’t eat anything and in-home or temple, they read many Holy Books of Lord Shiva.

Well, every Hindu celebrate this festival according to their culture and worship some are going to Temple, some are celebrating this festival at home. On this day in many houses, Hindu Ladies come together and sing many songs of Lord Shiva and celebrate this festival.

Well, Indian is the Country of worship and in this country, we will see many different religions. They all are celebrating their festival according to their culture and mythology. So, this is the Whole information of Maha Shivaratri and if you want any information about the upcoming festival and their stories then stay tuned with us and scroll our page. Hope you find out Maha Shivaratri 2023: story in English, date & time.