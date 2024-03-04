Maharashtra Man Hacks Wife, 2 Daughters To Death Then Tries To Kill Self

There is shocking news coming out related to the death of three people and the accused also tried to commit suicide but failed. This incident took place in a village in Nagbhid tehsil where three dead bodies were found and the news of this incident is running on the top of news channels. It is attracting the attention of people who are reaching online sites to get further details. Our sources have gathered all the available details and have been mentioned in this article. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this incident and don’t skip any single word or line.

According to the exclusive reports, a 45-year-old allegedly attacked his wife and two daughters to death with an axe and the accused attempted suicide. This incident took place at the accused home located in a village in Nagbhid tehsil, Chandrapur district, Maharastra, India on Sunday 3 March 2024. It began when a relative found the dead bodies of three (the accused’s wife and two daughters) in the early hours of Sunday. After finding the dead bodies, the relative informed the authorities and the deputies immedialty reached the incident scene. Several details are left to share about this incident, so swipe up and keep reading…

Maharashtra Man Hacks Wife, 2 Daughters To Death

Reportedly, the accused Ambadas Talmale, a 45-year-old man, allegedly murdered his daughters Pranali, a 19-year-old girl, and Tejaswini, a 20-year-old girl, with an ax and also killed his wife Alka, a 40 years old woman. Superintendent of Police Mummaka Sudarshan stated that “Ambadas, the accused, killed his family over the family finances.” After killing his family, the accused tried to commit suicide but was caught by the authorities and he has been taken into custody. Now, the accused have been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know…

This news is spread like wildfire over the internet and many are showing their reactions by commenting. At present, the excat details surrounding this case are unclear and people need to await further updates. In this incident, three people (a woman and her two daughters) were killed and their dead bodies were found by a relative in the early hours of the day. The accused has been identified as Ambadas Talmale and the investigation is ongoing. The authorities continue to understand all the details and we will update our article after getting any further reports. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.