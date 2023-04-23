Man Dies At Girlfriend’s Home In Zimbabwe | What Happened To Him?

Today we are going to share some very bad news A married man died at the residence of his Girlfriend. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case. Follow us till the end to know all the information about the incident.

The incident has attracted international media and general public attention. A married man from Mbarengwa died at his girlfriend’s house after complaining of chest pain. Donald Mangeya, 35, visited his girlfriend, Lillian Moyo-Mangena, in Northwood and died two hours later at Mbarengwa District Hospital. The incident happened on Monday and Midlands Police spokesman Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the sudden death to The Mirror.

What Happened To Him?

Mangeya arrived at Lilian’s house around 4 a.m. and two hours later complained of chest pain. He was taken to the hospital around 6 am but died on reaching there. Mahoko said investigations are ongoing to prove the cause of death.

This case is now under police investigation.

We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible