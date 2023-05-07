Manipur: Aerial Surveillance to Begin Along Indo-Myanmar Border Amid Violence

There is a piece new coming that the Aerial surveillance is going to start at the Indo-Myanmar border between the violence in Manipur. In this violence, many vehicles burst as well as schools, and houses were also torched by the protestors. This violent incident took place on Wednesday 3 May 2023 and this incident becomes a topic of discussion. This incident was so terrible and now running in the trends of this internet. Many people have various queries related to this incident and are curious to know more about this incident. Let’s continue this article and here we shared the complete information about the next decision after this violent incident.

Lots of videos are coming out that show the burning car, schools, and many protestors making violence. Now the security forces will go to begin conducting aerial surveillance along the border of Indo-Myanmar in Manipur amid this violence in Manipur. This violence occurred in the northern states of Manipur and the surveillance is not started yet but it will start soon. As per the reports of the defense, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will be used to monitor and made their eyes on the areas apart from physical vigils. Scroll to know about this surveillance activity.

Manipur: Aerial Surveillance to Begin Along

The main aim behind this surveillance is to track the new security dimension posed by Manipur valley-based insurgent groups residing in camps across the border and potentially hindering steps to restore normality in the state. This violence in Manipur happened when the All Tribal Student Union Manipur organized a rally and the students of ATSUM reached the Churachandpur district of the Torbung area where the rally changed into violence. After this violence, the state government broke the connection of the internet for five days, and paramilitary forces have been sent to the violent places to control the violence.

According to the reports, the Assam Rifles stationed on the ground that has intensified their deployment posture and provided round-the-clock vigilance. The violence is still ongoing at some places where the paramilitary is ongoing to control this violence. However, it is not shared when the security forces will begin conducting aerial surveillance along the Indo-Myanmar border in the state but it is confirmed it will begin soon. Currently, not much information has been shared about this incident. There are various pictures shared on the internet that shows how the houses are burning and people are scared after this violent incident.