Massive Fire Breaks Out in Battery Box of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express

Recently the incident has come on the internet that the incident involving a Vande Bharat train, the battery box in one coach of the Bhopal Delhi Vande Bharat Express saw fire this morning.

As per the report, all the passengers are totally safe and no injury has been reported. This tragic accident took place at around 8 am at Kurwai Kethora station in Madhya Pradesh. The train leaves Bhopal around 5:40 am and reaches Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin station at around 1:10 pm. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that it would happen. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Battery Box

Visuals from the site showed smoke billowing out from near the wheels. A fire brigade swiftly put out the flames, after which a proper investigation started. The fire officials stated, was limited to the battery box. Railway officials stated train will be on its way to the national capital as soon as the technical analysis is over. Earlier, Vande Bharat has been in the news for running over cattle. Currently, this news has been making headlines on the internet as many people want to know the complete details of the incident. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, as many as 68 cases of animal crashes in Vande Bharat trains were reported between June and December last year, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav's reply to Parliament. The train also hit headlines for many incidents in which stones were thrown at it. Lots of people are very shocked and they are very curious to know about the passenger's health. On the basis of the report, all passengers are safe, and no injuries.