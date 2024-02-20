MCI vs BRE Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Manchester City vs Brentford Premier League

In this article, we have a piece of exciting news for football lovers the Premier League is going to play their next match. Yes, you are right this football match is fixed to be played between Manchester City (MCI) and the opponent team Brentford (BRE). Both teams have so many fans around the world who are waiting for this match. The match will start at 01:00 am on Wednesday 21 February 2024 and it is set to be played at Etihad Stadium. This football stadium is the sixth-largest stadium in England located in Manchester. Several details are left to share about this upcoming match such as team, players, prediction, and more.

Both teams have played and highlighted their names in the superb gameplay performances. According to the points table, both teams have played a total of 24 matches and are now, going to play their second face-to-face match. Manchester City has faced sixteen wins, five draws, or three losses and the team is currently ranked in the 3rd place on the points table. On the other side, Brentford has faced seven wins, four draws, or thirteen losses, and the team is presently ranked in the 14th place on the points table. Both teams have the best players and it makes the match banging.

MCI vs BRE (Manchester City vs Brentford) Match Details

Match: Manchester City vs Brentford (MCI vs BRE)

Tournament: Premier League

Date: Wednesday, 21st February 2024

Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Etihad Stadium

MCI vs BRE (Manchester City vs Brentford) Starting 11

Manchester City (MCI) Possible Starting 11 1.Ederson Moraes, 2. Kyle Walker, 3. Nathan Ake, 4. Ruben Dias, 5. Manuel Akanji, 6. Kevin De Bruyne, 7. Rodrigo Hernandez, 8. Phil Foden, 9. Jeremy Doku, 10. Erling Haaland, 11. Julian Alvarez