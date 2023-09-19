Missing US fighter jet crashed after pilot ejected, debris found in South Carolina. Good Day Readers. Today’s news stating a F-35 fifth generation fighter jet crashed tragically in South Carolina. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. On Sunday afternoon in South Carolina, a fifth-generation fighter jet known as the F-35, which was developed by Lockheed Martin, experienced a crash. The US military announced on Monday that they had successfully located debris from a crashed F-35 fighter jet in South Carolina. This discovery came one day after the military had requested assistance from the public in locating the elusive wreckage. The pilot of the F-35B Lightning II jet had executed a safe ejection from the aircraft on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, Joint Base Charleston had appealed for information on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), urging individuals to contact the Base Defense Operations Center to aid in the recovery efforts. A day later, search teams managed to locate the wreckage. Joint Base Charleston, in close collaboration with local authorities, personnel from @MCASBeaufortSC, found a debris field in Williamsburg County. This debris was situated two hours northeast of JB Charleston. The base conveyed their gratitude to local, county, and state officials for their support.

Missing US Fighter Jet Crashed After Pilot Ejected

According to Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), the manufacturer, the fighter jet’s primary strengths lie in its extreme difficulty to track via radar and its integration of advanced sensors and equipment. The F-35’s engine generates an impressive 43,000 pounds of thrust and is comprised of a three-stage fan, a six-stage compressor, an annular combustor, a single-stage high-pressure turbine, and a two-stage low-pressure turbine. Interestingly, at Aero India, US Air Force personnel are closely guarding the F-35, and even top Indian defense officials are not permitted to approach it. The F-35s are positioned at a considerable distance from other aircraft.



In addition to the F-35, a pair of F-16 Fighting Falcons have been conducting daily aerial demonstrations over the skies of Bengaluru, showcasing the capabilities of one of the US Air Force’s frontline fighter jets. On static display, you can find the F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornets, both versatile multirole fighters.



Major General Julian C. Cheater, the Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force for International Affairs at the Department of the Air Force in the Pentagon, remarked, “The F-35 represents the cutting edge of US fighter jet technology. Aero India serves as an ideal platform to exhibit the most advanced, capable, lethal, and interoperable weapon systems that the US has to offer. These are designed to penetrate and overcome advanced adversary air defenses.”



While the US has not disclosed whether it has offered the F-35 to New Delhi, India is in the process of developing its own stealth fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), following the setback of its joint program with Russia to create a fifth-generation fighter jet.