Missing: Who Is Harold Hoyt? Hudson Valley Dad Disappears Explained!

35 years old man went missing on Tuesday, 30 March 2023. Currently, the family is worried about the missing person. The missing guy is identified as Harold Hoyt.

Harold Hoyt, 35, went missing on Tuesday. He was last spotted wearing a red Carhart jacket along with a black hooded sweatshirt in a wooded area near Galligan Road in Sullivan County. Later the officers mentioned that 35 years old man is six feet and three inches tall. He allegedly got a flat tire on the morning of 30 March and ran out of gas in the town of Forestbutgh. Family members believe that his missing is strange and are hoping that he comes back safely. This news is gaining a lot of attention from people as many people are very curious to know the whole information about the missing person. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Is Harold Hoyt?

According to the report, the police department has launched search parties, with the teams having spent many hours looking for the missing 35 years old man. Briefly, after Harold Hoyt went disappeared, a pal who was alleged with Hoyt contacted his father and asked him if he had watched Harold. As the friend made the phone call on 1 April 2023, the delay of a day had raised suspicion amongst Hoyt’s family. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Law enforcement agents have established a massive search to look for the man who went missing in Sullivan County on 30 March 2023. Past few days, many helicopters, ATVs, K-9 units, drones, and hundreds of searchers are looking for Harold Hoyt. According to his sister Jennifer, her brother's disappearance is strange. She also said that for 35 years old man had been living in the hamlet of Glen Spey in Sullivan County.