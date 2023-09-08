Sports

ML vs SS Live Score Dreqam11 Prediction Lineup Mali vs South Sudan AFCON Qualifiers

16 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Today, we are going to talk about the upcoming match of the AFCON Qualifiers League and this football match is going to play between Mali (ML) and South Sudan (SS). There are lots of people who came into the fan lists of both teams and they are so excited to enjoy this match. This match is fixed to begin at 12:30 am on Saturday 9 September 2023 and it will be played at Stade du 26 Mars located in the southern neighborhoods of Bamako, Mali. Lots of fans are waiting to enjoy this upcoming match and hitting the search engine to learn more about this match. So, we made an article and shared all the details related to this match.

ML vs SS Live Score

AFCON stands for Africa Cup of Nations and this tournament is receiving a good response from the fans and viewers. Both teams are playing well in this tournament and gave superb performances. The exact points table is not shared and not many details have been shared about the previous matches gameplays. It is shared that this match is the first head-to-head match of this tournament and both teams will give their best making this match more interesting, so watch and enjoy this upcoming football match.

ML vs SS (Mali vs South Sudan) Match Details

Match: Mali vs South Sudan (ML vs SS)
Tournament: AFCON Qualifiers
Date: Saturday, 9th September 2023
Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)
ML vs SS Venue: Stade du 26 Mars

ML vs SS (Mali vs South Sudan) Starting 11

Mali (ML) Possible Starting 11 1.Ibrahim Mounkoro, 2. Massadio Haidara, 3. Hamari Traore, 4. Falaye Sacko, 5. Kiki Kouyate, 6. Cheick Doucoure, 7. Yves Bissouma, 8. Moussa Djenepo, 9. Mohamed Camara, 10. Sekou Koita, 11. Dorgeles Nene

South Sudan (SS) Possible Starting 11 1.Majak Mawith, 2. Geriga Atendele, 3. Joseph Dhata, 4. Rashid Toha, 5. John Kuol, 6. Manyumow Achol, 7. Peter Chol, 8. Joseph Malish Manase, 9. William Akio, 10. Tito Okello, 11. Ayom Majok

This match is fixed to live telecast on Fancode where the fans can enjoy it simply. There is no chance of rain on the match and the weather is also clear that will be enjoyed by the audience at the stadium. Presently, no reports are coming forward that tell about any player injury. Meanwhile, no player is suffering from injury and every player will do thier best. Fans are supporting their favorite player and expressing thier love for them. It is expected that this match will be most liked by the fans and the viewers. Stay tuned to dekhenws.com to get articles on sports topics.

