Multi-Vehicle Crash Leaves One dead, One Critical and Closed I-270 at E. Broad St.

In recent times, the accident news is increasing day by day all over the world. Most of the people lost their lives after involving the crashes. A similar incident was seen at E. Broad St. in which one person died while another one was critically injured. We are sharing a piece of sad news in a crash, a person died and another one was injured. It was a multi-vehicle. This news has gone viral on the internet snd getting a lot of attention from the viewers. The people are expressing their grief for those people who were involved in this multi-vehicle crash. We will give you the complete information regarding the same. Stay tuned for more information.

The massive traffic was seen on Wednesday evening on I-270 northbound. In the same place, a person has died while another one got several injuries. The tragedy took place on Wednesday evening at East Broad Street which is located in Columbus’s Far East. After the incident, the department shut down the interstate from both directions. Around 6:05 PM, the authority responded to a call and arrived on I-270 South at East Broad Street. The Columbus Police and the other department offers closed the incident place where the crash took place. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Multi-Vehicle Crash Leaves One dead

After the accident, the two victims were raised to the nearby Mount Carmel East hospital. It is confirmed that both conditions are critical. Unfortunately, out of two, one of the victims had died. The identification of the dead victim is unclear. The victim passed away from the injuries around 6:39 PM at the Mount Carmel East hospital. The I-270 southbound vehicle is traveling from Hamilton Road in Gahanna while the northbound I-270 traffic was traveling from East Broad Street. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

The local pepel faced many problems as the I270 was shit down for a long time and it was responded on Wednesday. We are unable to give you the information about the victim who was involved in this crash. Although information regarding the accident is still being uncovered, it is currently known that the victim’s identification was involved in a car crash. The specific details about the crash and the circumstances that caused it have not yet been revealed by the local authorities. Overall, the incident reminds us about the safety, it is important to follow the traffic rules. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.