Mumbai- Pune Highway: 13 Dead, Over 25 Injured as Bus Falls into Ditch in Raigad

In a recent horrifying accident that took place on the Mumbai- Pune highway, at least 13 people lost their life. The terrible incident occurred in the Riagarh district of Maharashtra. It has been reported that a bus fell into a ditch killing 13 people and around 27 injured. The incident happened early morning on Saturday. As the news is circulating and videos are viral showing the bus in the ditch, People are sad and depressed by the incident. Go through the whole article to get all the updates about the incident.

The police informed us that a private bus carrying 41 people was on the way to Goregaon. The people were members of a traditional music troupe. The music troupe ‘Baji Prabhu Vaadak Group’ is from Mumbai, whose all members were traveling in the bus. They were returning from an event. It has been reported that the troupe went to perform at an event at Pimpri Chinchwad. This area comes under the Pune district. Reports also tell that the bus fell into the gorge near Shingroba temple. The incident took place at around 4.50 am. Local people tried to rescue them till the police reached the spot.

Mumbai- Pune Highway

The villagers are stunned by the incident. As the news spread, the families of the killed persons are devastated completely. Rescue teams are operating with the help of local trekkers. The injured have been admitted to hospital. Some of them are in critical condition. The unfortunate accident has caused great harm. Local administration is involved in the relief operations. Various Tweets from the ministers are surfacing on the internet. All are praying for the accident victims. Tweets of condolences to the deceased families and prayers for the speedy recovery of injured persons are being posted by the people. Police and rescue officials reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident.

It is of concern that the Mumbai-Pune highway is witnessing accidents these days. It has been reported that the dead persons and the injured belonged to the age group of 18 to 25. The accident site comes under the Khopoli police station. Reports tell that the bus left the venue at around 1 am. The injured and killed persons are mainly from Sion and Goregaon in Mumbai and from Virar in the Palghar district. As the news came, people are saddened and shattered by the killing of innocent youngsters. Our condolences are with the families of the victims. Stay tuned…