MUN-W vs WHU-W Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Scorecard Women’s Super League

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of big news with you that a very well-known women’s Super League is all set for the upcoming match and this league is coming back with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Manchester United Women vs West Ham United Women. Both teams are very famous and they don’t need any introduction. Now all the players are searching for the match as they are very excited about the match. Both teams’ players are very amazing and talented. Here we have more information about the (MUN-W vs WHU-W) match and we will share it with you in this article.

Now all the fans are waiting for the match as they also want to support their favorite team. So fans’ waits going to be over super soon as only a few hours are left for the match. This match is going to be very interesting and enjoyable. The Womens Super League match between MUN-W vs WHU-W will be played at Old Trafford. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details like team, time, date, lineup, day and other details. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: Women’s Super League

Team: Manchester United Women (MUN-W )vs West Ham United Women (WHU-W)

Day: Saturday

Date: 25th March 2023

Time:11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United Women (MUN-W ) Possible Playing 11: 1. Mary Earps, 2. Ona Batlle, 3. Hannah Blundell, 4. Maya Le Tissier, 5. Millie Turner, 6. Ella Toone, 7. Katie Zelem, 8. Leah Galton, 9. Hayley Ladd, 10. Alessia Russo, 11. Nikita Parris

West Ham United Women (WHU-W) Possible Playing 11: 1. Mackenzie Arnold, 2. Kirsty Smith, 3. Risa Shimizu, 4. Grace Fisk, 5. Hawa Cissoko, 6. Lucy Parker, 7. Emma Snerle, 8. Honoka Hayashi, 9. Viviane Asseyi, 10. Amalie Thestrup, 11. Lisa Evans

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they all are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Manchester United Women vs West Ham United Women on 25th March 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Old Trafford. MUN-W team won 4 matches and lost 0 matches and draw 1 match and on the other hand, WHU -W team won 1 match, lost 3 matches and draw 1 match. The MUN-W team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.