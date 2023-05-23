Nas Daily and Alyne Tamir’s Relationship Timeline: From Fake Weddings to Multiple Breakups

Today we are going to share a news that has come out. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

There will be a few social junkies who have not seen a single video of NAS Daily. The ever smiling, lively young man NAS aka NUSEIR Yassin is a popular YouTuber with 11.7 million followers who posts inspirational videos education people about many interesting facts about the places he visits. ALYNE Tamir, his ex- girlfriend, is also featured in many of his inspirational videos. Recently, however, NAS and ALYNE declared in a joint video that they will separate after six years and "remain good friends."

Nas Daily and Alyne Tamir’s Relationship Timeline

There have been times when the globe-TRODDING couple got married too multiple times, which they specifically termed as “fake.” Two of their most famous weddings were in Papua New Guinea and in India. Donning the traditional costumes of marriage in both the two places, the couple also took the wedding vows. While the rituals were not legally binding, they helped them in understanding the depth and significance of those rituals in a relationship. On a similar occasion, they also got married following the Sri Lankan tradition.

Even two years ago, they made a video on breakups. And how they broke up twice in the span of just one month. There, they revealed, “We fight every day. Her inability to decide.” They even went deeper into the intricacies of the relationship saying, “In real life our relationship has a good amount of bickering and imperfections but a huge amount of fun, laughter and love.” They concluded by saying, “At the end of the day we’re just two imperfect individuals (mainly her) trying to make it work every day.” For further information about this case stay tuned with Dekh news.