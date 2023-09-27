NATA 2023 Exam 4 Result Declared at nata.in, Check Direct Link to Download

NATA 2023 Exam 4 result out | Direct link to check. The NATA 2023 Exam 4 results have been announced by the Council of Architecture. Candidates can find crucial information regarding their results here. The Council of Architecture (CoA) has released the results for Exam 4 of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023. Candidates who took the NATA exam 4 in 2023 can access and download their results from the official NATA website. The official website states, “NATA 2023 Exam 4 results are now accessible.” To view their results, candidates need to log in to their accounts.

To access the NATA Exam 4 results for 2023, candidates can use these simple instructions:



Step 1: Go to the official NATA website, which is nata.in.



Step 2: On the website’s main page, you’ll find a link labeled ‘NATA 2023 Exam 4 Results.’



Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page.



Step 4: Provide the required information and click the submit button.



Step 5: Your NATA result will be displayed on the screen.



Step 6: Review and download your results.



Step 7: Candidates are advised to print a copy of their results for future use.



NATA Exam 4 for the year 2023, organized by the Council of Architecture, took place on September 17. The answer key for this exam was made available on September 19, 2023. The registration period commenced on August 23 and concluded on September 13, 2023.



The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) is administered by the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Architecture (NIASA), which operates under the Council of Architecture in New Delhi, India. NATA is a nationwide examination designed for admission to undergraduate architecture programs.

This test assesses candidates’ aptitude for a particular field of study, evaluating skills in drawing, observation, a sense of proportion, aesthetic appreciation, and critical thinking. These abilities are cultivated over an extended period and are directly relevant to the field of Architecture. The Council of Architecture mandates either the NATA or the JEE Mains Paper 2 examination as a compulsory requirement for admission to any architectural college or program in India. For additional details, candidates are encouraged to visit the official NATA website.