National Farmers Day (Kisan Diwas) 2019 Wishes Quotes Whatsapp Status Images :- Kisan Diwas, also popularly known as Farmers’ Day or National Farmer’s Day is a public holiday that is observed every year on December 23 in India. Farmers’ Day is also observed in the United States of America on October 12.

In the year 2019, the Kisan Diwas is going to be celebrated on 23 December 2019, Monday in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary on Monday, December 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Remembering Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji on his Jayanti. Unwavering when it came to safeguarding the rights of hardworking farmers, Charan Singh Ji also worked tirelessly for the empowerment of the marginalised. He was at the forefront of strengthening India’s democratic fabric,”

In India, the National Farmers Day is also known as Kisan Divas in Hindi. Farmer’s Day is celebrated every year on the birthday of the 5th Prime Minister of India, Choudhary Charan Singh, i.e., on 23 December.

Choudhary Charan Singh is also known as a farmer’s leader, who introduced many policies in order to improve the lives of the Indian farmers. For the duration of his tenure as the Prime Minister of India from July 1979 to January 1980, Chaudhary Charan Singh introduced a number of policies in order to improve the lives and conditions of farmers in the nation. He also played a leading role in the agricultural sector of the country by introducing bills reforms for the farmers.

Kisan Diwas is being celebrated every single year to promote awareness among people about the significance of the farmers to the society and overall economic as well as social development of the country.

The day is celebrated by organising several programs, debates, seminars, quiz competitions, discussions, workshops, exhibitions, essays writing competitions and functions.

किसान तुमने कभी नहीं किया विश्राम,

हर दिन तुमने किया है काम

सेहत पर अपने दो तुम ध्यान।

जय भारतीय किसान।

(हैप्पी राष्ट्रीय किसान दिवस)

लोकगीत को गा के,

सबके सोए भाग जगा के

उगा रहे हो तुम अब धान

जय भारतीय किसान।

(हैप्पी राष्ट्रीय किसान दिवस)

छत टपकती हैं, उसके कच्चे घर की,

फिर भी वो किसान करता हैं दुआ बारिश की।

(राष्ट्रीय किसान दिवस)

किसानो के हित में काम कीजिये, किसानो का जीवन बेहतर बनाये।

(राष्ट्रीय किसान दिवस की शुभकामनाएं)

“Farmer’s Day reminds us to take inspiration from hard working Indian farmers who never give up on their crop and work hard to grow it.”

“Kisan Diwas Is a Reminder to Everyone That We Must Respect, Thank and Appreciate the Hard Work of Our Farmers Who Work Hard to Give Us Food.”

“The Best Way to Respect a Farmer Is to Respect His Produce by Not Wasting It. Happy Farmer’s Day!”

“Let us take inspiration from Indian farmers who put their sweat and soul in their land and crop…. Best wishes on Farmer’s Day.”

“You are really blessed if you are a farmer because you are doing the most wonderful job in the world… to grow food for others.”

“They Are the Ones Who Put Their Heart and Soul Into the Soil to Give It Life and Give Us Food. Let Us Thank Them for Their Efforts and Salute Their Hard Work. Happy Farmer’s Day!”

“I am really proud to be born in a nation where agriculture is the soul…. Best wishes on Farmer’s Day to you.”

“Let us salute all the farmers for all the hard work they put in to make sure that we never sleep hungry. Happy Farmers Day.”