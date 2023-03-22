Navratri 2023 Second 2nd Day of Mata Brahmacharini Sms Mantra Colors Whatsapp Status Dp Images

Today is 14th April and it’s the 2nd-day of Navratri. On this day Maa Brahmacharini puja took place. Maa Brahmacharini is the second wonderful type of Goddess Durga who is Worshiped on the second day of Navratri. As her name indicates ‘Brahmacharini’, she addresses “Brahma” (compensation) or solid affecting Tapasya. She is symbolized as the Goddess who performs Tapa or hard repentance. She holds Kamandal in her cleared out a hand and Japan (Rosary) in right. She wears a white Saree of brilliant orange fringe and Rudraksha as adornment. At the point when Shail Putri arose about her quintessence love toward Lord Shiva, she chose to perform the strict Tapasya or Yoga Sadhna to amuse Mahadev. She is the Goddess of insight and information. Respecting Goddess Brahmacharini, the Rishi-Muni, supporters, and fans of Durga perform their Yog-Sadhna, Pooja, and repentance. Sunlight based radiations behind her head celebrate her shine. Now below get complete details of Maa Brahmacharini 2nd day of Navratri. Navratri Colors 2023

2nd Day of Navratri Mata Brahmacharini Mantra

Chant this mantra to seek Maa’s divine blessings…

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ ब्रह्मचारिणी रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:।।

दधाना कर पद्माभ्याम अक्षमाला कमण्डलू।

देवी प्रसीदतु मई ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा।।

******************** Yā dēvī sarvabhūtēṣu mām̐ brahmacāriṇī rūpēṇa sansthitā |

Namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namō nama: ||

Dadhānā kara padmābhyāma akṣamālā kamaṇḍalū |

Dēvī prasīdatu ma’ī brahmacāriṇyanuttamā ||

Navratri 2nd Day Maa Brahmacharini Colors Images

Dwitiya – Navratri 2nd Day – white

May this Navratri brighten up your life with joy, wealth, and good health.

Wishing you a happy Navratri.

Chod Diye Wo Kam, Jinke Galat The Anjaam;

Abb Kuchh Din Nek Kamo Mein Bitayenge;

Aur Navrataro Ke Baad Hi Nayi Ladki Patayenge!

Pag-pag mein

Sara jahan hi

Kumkum bhare kadam

Lal rang ki chunari se

May you receive the blessings of good fortune from Goddess Durga on this Navratri and always.

Sending my warmest wishes for a happy Navratri!

May maa durga empower U &ur family with her nine

Swaroopa of name, fame,

Health, wealth, happiness,

Humanity, education, bhakti & shakti

HAPPY NAVRATRAS

