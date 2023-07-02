Netflix’s Fatal Seduction Cast Name With Photo: Characters Explored

The Fatal Seduction series is getting so much popularity on the internet and it is going to release soon. It is an English 2023 series that is full of drama and thriller and it will be most liked by the fans. Lots of people are so much excited to learn more about this series and the releasing news of this series is gathering so much popularity. It is the upcoming erotic thriller series on Netflix and it is fully set to release. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information related to this series such as cast, crews, release date, where to watch, and more.

Netflix’s Fatal Seduction Cast Name With Photo

As per the exclusive sources and information, this series is going to release on Friday 7 July 2023 on Netflix. It will available to watch on Netflix OTT online streaming platforms. Meanwhile, it will be available to watch in the upcoming week and it will receive a good response from the people and viewers. This is the first season of this series and it consists of 14 episodes. Most of the people and fans are curious to know more about the cast of this series. Swipe up this page and continue reading to know the cast of this action full series.

Kgomotso Christopher as Nandi Mahlati

Prince Grootboom as Jacob Tau

Thapelo Mokoena as Leonard Mahlati



Kgomotso Christopher is playing the role of Nandi Mahlati and she is a married woman in this series. She facing multiple issues with her husband after her miscarriage and goes on weekends with her best friend. Prince Grootboom is playing the role of Jacob Tau and he is the young, charismatic man in this series. He was hooked up bu Nandi during her weekend trip with her best friend. Thapelo Mokoena is playing the role of Leonard Mahlati, Nandi’s husband in this series. The three are playing the main role in this series.

On the other hand, other co-actors also gave their best in this series. Ngele Ramulondi as Zinhle MahlatiRizelle, Januk as Ameera Naidoo, Frances Sholto-Douglas as Laura Goldman, and Nat Ramabulana as Vuyo Mahlati are also the characters of this series. We have shared that this series is set to release on 7 July 2023 and it is easy to watch on Netflix. The producers of this series are Britt Ballantyne, Johnny Mabeba, and Ilse Van Hemert.